DU30 nakipagpulong sa mga magulang ng hazing victim na si Castillo Bandera

NAKIPAGPULONG kahapon si Pangulong Duterte sa pamilya ng napatay sa hazing na si freshman University of Sto. Tomas (UST) law student Horacio “Atio” Castillo III.

Sa naturang pulong, kinausap ni Duterte si Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa para atasan na ang Manila Police District (MPD) na ang siyang humawak sa kaso kaugnay pagkamatay ni Castillo.

Ito’y matapos sabihin ng mga magulang ni Castillo na sina Horacio, Jr. at Carmina na mas may tiwala sila sa MPD.

“There will be no whitewash,” pagtiyak ni Duterte.

Kasabay nito, sinabi ni Duterte na nais niyang hilingin ang tulong ng Interpol para mahanap ang iba pang suspek sa pagkamatay ni Castillo sakaling maglabas na ng warrant of arrest laban sa mga akusado.

” I will initiate sa Cabinet mamaya for the cancellation of the pass passport nung mga tumakas,” ayon pa kay Duterte.

Naniniwala naman ang tiyuhin ni Castillo na may cover-up na nangyayari.

“Let us allow MPD to proceed with the investigation… Hanapin natin ang mga pinaka-top gun,” ayon pa kay Duterte.

