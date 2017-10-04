Batas para sa pagpapaliban ng barangay at SK polls pirmado na

PORMAL nang pinirmahan ni Pangulong Duterte ang Republic Act 10952 na nagpapaliban sa barangay at sanguniang kabataan (SK) elections na nakatakda sana ngayong buwan.

“That the barangay and sangguniang kabataan elections on October 23, 2017 shall be postponed to the second Monday of May 2018,” sabi ng section 1 ng RA10952.

Ayon pa sa RA10952, mananatili sa kani-kanilang posisyon ang mga nakaupong mga opisyal hanggang sa magkaroon ng eleksiyon.

“Until their successor shall have been duly elected and qualified, all incumbent barangay officials shall remain in office, unless sooner removed or suspended,” ayon pa sa RA10952.

Itinakda naman ng RA10952 na pagkatapos ng eleksiyon sa Mayo. 2018, isasagawa muli ang barangay at SK elections sa Mayo 2020 at kada tatlong taon.