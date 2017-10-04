Las Vegas shooter nagpadala ng $100,000 sa kanyang ka-live sa Pilipinas —NBI

NAGPADALA ang salarin sa nangyaring mass shooting sa Las Vegas na si Stephen Paddock ng $100,000 sa kanyang girlfriend sa Pilipinas na bumiyahe noong isang buwan, ayon sa mga otoridad sa Maynila, base sa impormasyon ng Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Idinagdag ng National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) na humingi ng tulong ang FBI para mahanap si Marilou Danley.

“Danley arrived in the Philippines last month, and then there was a wire transfer to her account for $100,000 from Stephen,” sabi ni NBI spokesman Nick Suarez.

“The FBI has coordinated with the Philippine office of the Interpol to look for her,” ayon pa kay Suarez.

Sinabi naman ni Suarez na kinukonsidera ng FBI si Danley bilang “person of interest”, bagamat hindi otomatikong isang suspek.

Umabot sa 58 ang napatay ni Paddock, samantalang tinatayang nasa 527 ang sugatan matapos ang walang habas na pamamaril ng salarin sa isang concert sa Las Vegas mula sa isang hotel room noong Linggo.

Kilalang gambler si Paddock at isang retiradong accountant.

“From the US side, we are not able to comment on ongoing investigations, and I would not want to get ahead of the authorities leading the investigation,” sabi ni US embassy spokeswoman Molly Koscina.

“There are reports her ID was used for booking the hotel or some such detail,” ayon naman kay Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop.

Ayon sa mga ulat, ipinanganak si Danley sa Pilipinas, bagamat hindi makumpirma ni Suarez.

Nagpakamatay si Paddock matapos ang ginawang mass shooting.