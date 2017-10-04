SWS: Akala ng mga Pinoy may death penalty By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Ang akala ng maraming Filipino, kamatayan ang parusa sa paggamit at pagbebenta ng ipinagbabawal na gamot. Ang akala ng maraming Filipino, kamatayan ang parusa sa paggamit at pagbebenta ng ipinagbabawal na gamot. Ayon survey ng Social Weather Station, 47 porsyento ng mga respondent ang naniniwala na kamatayan ang paggamit ng ipinagbabawal na gamot samantalang 53 porsyento ang alam na hindi ito totoo. Pinakamarami ang naniniwala sa parusang kamatayan sa Visayas at Mindanao na parehong nakapagtala ng 52 porsyento. Sa Metro Manila ang may maling akala ay 39 porsyento at sa iba pang bahagi ng Luzon ay 44 porsyento. Ang akala naman ng 59 porsyento kamatayan ang parusa sa pagbebenta ng ipinagbabawal na gamot samantalang ang 41 porsyento alam na hindi ito ang parusa. Pinakamarami ang may ganitong akala sa Visayas (61 porsyento) sinundan ng National Capital Region (59 porsyento), Mindanao (58 porsyento) at iba pang bahagi ng Luzon (P58 porsyento). Sa tanong kung mayroon itong alam na rehabilitation program para sa mga sumuko, 56 porsyento ang nagsabi na wala silang alam at 44 porsyento ang may alam. Ang survey ay ginawa mula Hunyo 23-26 at kinuha ang opinyon ng 1,200 respondents. Noong 2006 ibinasura ng Kongreso ang parusang kamatayan. Nais itong ibalik ni Pangulong Duterte at ipinasa na sa ikatlo at huling pagbasa ng Kamara de Representantes. Kailangan pa itong ipasa ng Senado upang mapirmahan ng pangulo at maging batas.

