Netizens na-shock sa mga buwis-buhay workout ni KC

IKINA-SHOCK ng isang fan ni KC Concepcion ang isang routine video ng anak ni Megastar Sharon Cuneta.
The video which KC posted on her Instagram account showed her doing an exercise kung saan may nakapatong sa kanyang mabigat na dumbbell.
Say ng isang female fan, “That’s not the proper way to do it. since you’re a beginner, try to use light weight. enough to lift up your waist. don’t just copy any videos you see. I should give u some props for trying tho!”
Agad namang nag-reply si KC sa concerned fan and said, “@__.gianne.__ Hiiii. Thanks for your concern but… Don’t worry, I have a personal licensed trainer who has been working with me for a while now.
These weights match my strength atm. I workout 6x a week and would NOT have done this in my first 2 weeks of working out.”
