Sharon nag-alay ng dasal: Napakarami na talagang demonyo ngayon sa mundo!



WALA pang post si Lani Misalucha sa sitwasyon niya at pamilya sa Las Vegas kung saan sila naninirahan.

Malungkot muli ang buong mundo kaugnay ng trahedyang naganap sa isang music festival sa Mandalay Bay kung saan walang habas na namaril ang nagpakamatay na salarin matapos mamatay ang mahigit na 50 katao at ikinasugat ng marami pang iba.

Sa chika ni Zsa Zsa Padilla sa presscon ng pelikulang “Bes And The Beshies”, wala naman daw nangyari sa kanyang father na naninirahan sa Vegas. Isa sa celebrities na malungkot ay si Martin Nievera na ilang beses nag-concert sa estado at sinubukan pang ma-penetrate ang market sa kanyang second home.

“My heart aches for my Las Vegas. Please keep all those we lost and the injured in your thoughts and prayers…” post ni Martin Nievera na may kasamang caption na, “This is a very sad day…#lasvegas.”

Ni-repost din ni Martin ang panalangin ni Sharon Cuneta sa Instagram na ikina-shock din ang nangyaring trahedya.

“Dear Heavenly Father, There is so much evil in the world right now…too many innocent lives cut short by people who have meant only to kill, destroy, steal.

“We need You and Your warrior angels again to surround us all and protect us…Cover us with Your most precious blood, Lord Jesus…In Your name Lord, we pray. Amen!” ang dasal ni Mega.

Nakiisa rin si Ogie Alcasid at iba pang Filipino celebrities sa pag-aalay ng panalangin para sa mga nabiktima ng pamamaril sa Las Vegas.