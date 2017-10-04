Dingdong mas ginanahan sa taping ng ARH2 Bandera

DAHIL sa mainit pa ring pagtanggap ng publiko sa GMA Telebabad series na Alyas Robin Hood, hindi nakakaramdam ng pagod ang Kapuso Primetime King na si Dingdong Dantes. Ang nararamdaman na lang daw niya kasi ay ang pagmamahal na ibinibigay ng viewers sa kanilang serye. Aniya, sa tuwing magse-share siya ng isang bagay tungkol sa ARH, natutuwa siya dahil samu’t saring papuri ang natatanggap nila. Isang patunay daw na patuloy pa rin ang pagsuporta ng mga Pinoy sa pagbabalik ni Alyas Robin Hood sa telebisyon. Sa painit nang painit pang mga eksena, tila sunud-sunod nang kinukuha kay Pepe ang mga mahal niya sa buhay. After ni Lizzy (Lindsay de Vera), pinatay naman si Caloy (Gary Estrada) ni Pablo (Jay Manalo). Mas titindi pa ang paghahasik ng kasamaan ng mga kontrabida sa serye kaya tutukan kung ano ang gagawing resbak ni Alyas Robin Hood pagkatapos ng Super Ma’am!

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.