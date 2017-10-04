13 diretsong panalo tinuhog ng San Beda By Angelito Oredo Bandera

Games Tomorrow

(Filoil Arena, San Juan) 2 p.m. AU vs CSB 4 p.m. Mapua vs UPHSD

Team Standings: Lyceum (15-0); San Beda (14-1); JRU (9-6); San Sebastian (7-7); Letran (8-7); EAC (6-9); Arellano (5-9); Perpetual Help (4-10); St. Benilde (3-12); Mapua (2-12)

NAKAIWAS ang San Beda Red Lions sa tangkang makasilat ng panalo ng Perpetual Help Altas sa pagtala ng come-from-behind 55-50 win kahapon sa pagpapatuloy ng NCAA Season 93 basketball tournament sa Filoil Flying V Arena sa San Juan.

Dahil dito ay naipagpatuloy ng defending champion San Beda ang winning streak nito sa 13 diretsong panalo at iangat ang kartada sa 14-1.

Si Robert Bolick ay umiskor ng 15 puntos at si Donald Tankoua ay may 14 para sa Lions.

Ipinagsarhan din ng pinto ng Red Lions ang Altas sa Final Four. Ito ang ikaapat na kabiguan ng Perpetual Help sa 11 laro.

Samantala, nagpakatatag ang Jose Rizal University sa ikatlong puwesto matapos nitong biguin ang College of St. Benilde, 90-77, sa ikalawang laro kahapon.

Nanguna para sa JRU si Tey Teodoro na ikinalat ang siyam sa kanyang 16 puntos sa fourth quarter.

—Angelito Oredo

