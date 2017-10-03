Pinay hindi na itinuturing na ‘person of interest’ sa Vegas massacre AP

SINABI ng Las Vegas police na hindi na nila itinuturing na “person of interest ang isang Pinay kaugnay ng mass shooting sa country music festival, sa Las Vegas kung saan mahigit 50 katao ang namatay. Ayon sa mga pulis, hindi sila naniniwala na sangkot ang 62-anyos na si Marilou Danley sa nangyaring pamamaril noong Linggo ng gabi na nagresulta sa pagkamatay ng 50 katao at pagkakasugat ng mahigit 500 iba pa. Nauna nang inilarawan si Danley, na dating “high-limit hostess” sa isang casino, ng Las Vegas Sheriff bilang “person of interest.” Tumira siya kasama ang salarin na si Stephen Paddock sa Mesquite, Nevada, kung saan pareho sila ng address simula Enero ngayong taon. Ngunity ayon sa ulat, nasa ibang bansa si Danley nang mangyari ang pamamaril at nilinis na ng mga pulis ang kanyang pangalan. Tumira rin siya sa Sparks at Reno, Nevada, Canton, Ohio; Springdale, Arkansas; Memphis at Tennessee, ayon sa ulat.

