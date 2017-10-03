Walang distribusyon ng condom sa high school students- DOH

HINDI ipapatupad ng Department of Health (DOH) ang distribusyon ng condom sa mga mag-aaral sa high school sa buong bansa, ayon kay Secretary Paulyn Ubial.

Sa pagdinig ng Commission on Appointments (CA), tinanong ni Sen. Vicente Sotto III si Ubial kung itutuloy pa rin ang pamamahagi ng condom.

“No your honor, the plan is to intensify education on HIV/AIDS to avoid such infection. We will not implement it, sabi ni Ubial.

Pinuri naman ni Sotto ang desisyon ni Ubial.

“I’m glad you will not be proceeding with this program,” sabi ni Sotto kay Ubial.