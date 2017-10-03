Morales hinamon si DU30 na harapin ang alegasyon
5:18 pm | Tuesday, October 3rd, 2017
Sasagutin umano ni Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales ang mga kasong isasampa sa kanya at umaasa siya na ganito rin ang gagawin ni Pangulong Duterte.
Sa isang pahayag, sinabi ni Morales na hindi siya kakagat sa bitag upang abandonahin ang kanyang tungkulin.
“I will not be baited into abandoning my constitutional duties,” ani Morales. “As public officials we have sworn to uphold the rule of law. We should as well, serve with honor, honesty and decency.”
Hinamon ni Pangulong Duterte si Morales at Supreme Court Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno na sabay-sabay silang magresign.
“If the President has charges against me, I will answer them in accordance with the law. I expect him to answer the charges against him in the same manner,” saad ni Morales.
Muling uminit ang palitan ng salita ng Ombudsman at ni Duterte ng aminin ni Overall Deputy Ombudsman Arthur Carandang na isang fact finding investigation ang isinasagawa kaugnay ng mga bank account ng pangulo.
