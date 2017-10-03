Familygoals: Magulang ni Matteo anak na rin ang turing kay Sarah

SARAH Geronimo spent her Sunday kasama ang boyfriend na si Matteo Guidicelli pati na ang family nito. Mukhang anak na rin ang turing ng parents ng binata sa kanyang girlfriend.
Nang lumabas ang photo nila sa isang website ay maraming natuwang Popsters as they proved to all and sundry na matatag pa rin ang kanilang relasyon.
“I am so happy for these two. Good vibes lang. And Parehong alam mo na may big heart. Sana sila na nga until the end.”
“I really admire how this couple is keeping their relationship away from showbiz. They chose to avoid the glitz and glamour of star magic ball by choosing not to attend the event together instead they chose to date in private with their family and attend mass pa together which is really admirable.”
“My fave couple. God bless you two.”
‘Yan ang comments sa magdyowa.
