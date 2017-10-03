Pwet ni Nadine pinagtripan ng bashers; Arci talbog kay Marlou

There’s one fan who said, “The Filipino mentality: praising Ellen Adarna for showing her butt on a men’s magazine cover but bashing Nadine Lustre for wearing swimsuit.”

Well, because Ellen Adarna, being a sexy star, is expected to be that daring in baring. Teen star pa rin kasi ang tingin ng marami kay Nadine Lustre and they felt she needed to be wholesome in her career kaya medyo may shock factor kapag nakikita nila ang dyowa ni James Reid na kita ang butt.

In her latest photo where she was seen playing volleyball sa beach with BF James and some friends, halos lumuwa na ang buong puwet ni Nadine.

Ilang beses nang nagpapa-picture si Nadine na halos kita na ang kanyang butt, and despite bad comments from netizens, sige pa rin siya sa kanyang trip. As if talagang nang-aasar siya.

Another fan said on Twitter, “The Filipino mentality: bashing Arci Muñoz because of rumors of her getting plastic surgery, but praising Marlou Arizala for becoming Xander Ford.”

That’s because kahindik-hindik naman talaga ang transformation ni Marlou, now known as Xander Ford.

For one, Arci is maganda na at ang nangyari, sa sobrang pagpaparetoke niya ay halos hindi na siya makilala. Some were even saying she now looks like Michael Jackson.

Kay Marlou, este Xander, unbelievable ang transformation na ginawa sa kanya – from beast ay naging beauty siya.

Magaling ang plastic surgeon na si Dr. Eric Yapjuancgo of The Icon Clinic. His work on Xander is magical. Imagine, he made him a handsome man. If that’s not magic, we don’t know what could it be.

Ayun, nag-trending topic si Xander sa kanyang bagong looks at talagang pinag-usapan siya sa social media.

He has now become a byword in the world of plastic surgery dahil sa pagbabago ng kanyang anyo. Talagang makeover ang nangyari sa kanyang face, naging artistahin talaga siya.

So, Elsa, may himala pala!!!