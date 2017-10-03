KathNiel fans nagwala sa galit: Hindi kami itinatakwil ni Daniel!

“DANIEL Padilla disowns fans who bash Angel Locsin, other stars.”

‘Yan ang title ng isang article na lumabas sa isang entertainment portal which had KathNiel fans seething. Talagang tumalak sa social media ang fans ng mga bida sa La Luna Sangre na sina Kathryn Bernardo at Daniel Padilla.

The interview was about some fans who bashed Angel Locsin dahil sa ang lakas ng dating ng character nito sa La Luna Sangre.

“Kung nabalitaan niyo yung mga fans na (namba-bash), I think hindi sila KathNiels. Mga naninira lang sila or mga nagpapanggap lang,” say ni Daniel sa interview.

Siguro ay doon nanggaling ang disown sa title.

“DISOWN HAHAHAHA DJ IS NOT LIKE THAT BITCCH.”

“Wait! What? Disown? I suggest that u choose the right word to use for ur headline, the content of the article is not even related to it.”

“Wrong headline again. Oh well ito naman lagi social media lalo na sa FB dami naka free data di nila mabasa ang article asa lagi sa headline.”

“ULOL WRONG HEADLINE!!!! GAWA NA NAMAN NG ISSUE PARA KAY ANGEL. THAT’S NOT WHAT DJ SAID SA INTERVIEW!!!”

“There is no disowning. Bakit lagi na lang kayong ganian?! May satisfaction ba kayong nararamdaman sa mga captions nio?”

“Korek! Disown kasi hindi nya sinasabing KN ang nambabash, denidenay nga na KNfans yun, good naman kc working relationship nila kay Gel.”

So, Elsa, may himala pala!!!