Singaporean actress mas type magbilad ng katawan sa Pinas

IPINANGANAK sa bansa ang baguhang artista na si Tori Garcia pero nu’ng apat na taon siya, dinala siya ng kanyang parents sa Singapore at doon na lumaki at nag-aral. Marunong naman siyang magsalita ng Tagalog pero kapag malalalim na ay hirap siya.

Bahagi si Tori ng sex comedy play na “Solo Para Adultos (For Adults Only)” na mapapanood ngayong Oktubre sa Music Museum. Kasama niya rito sina Vivo Ouano, April Gustilo, Andres Vasquez, John Raspago at dating That’s Entertainment member na si Brylle Mondejar.

Ang ikinawindang lang ni Toro sa role niya sa play ay hindi siya makapagsalita ng English, huh!

“So super challenging siya. Her vocal range is higher. So very interesting po ang makikita ninyo. It’s not me!” pahayag ni Tori sa presscon ng “For Adults Only.”

Nakagawa na siya ng movies sa Singapore pati na rin dito sa Pilipinas.

“In Singapore it’s very centered. In Singapore kasi everything is censored. So you really can’t do what you want.

“You need the approval of the government. You cannot do anything that’s why I love it here!” rason ni Tori.