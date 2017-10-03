John Lloyd napamura uli dahil sa mga fake news sa social media By Jun Nardo Bandera

PINAGKAKATIWALAAN pa rin si John Lloyd Cruz ng advertisers dahil napanood pa naming umere ang ilan niyang TV commercials. Dalawa o tatlo ‘yung nakita namin at isa na roon ay ‘yung instant noodles TV ad nila ni Bea Alonzo. Nitong nakaraang Star Magic Ball, lumutang si Lloydie pero limitado lang ang exposures niya sa social media. Nagpakuha siya ng litrato kasama sina Mother Lily at Roselle Monteverde, Maja Salvador at Bea Alonzo. Inisnab din niya ang paglalakad sa red carpet at interview sa media ayon sa reports na naglabasan. Waley si Ellen Adarna sa ball. Last year, si Ejay Falcon ang ka-date ng controversial sexy actress. But take note na sa isang Instagram post ni JLC, 14 hours ago as of this writing, kasama niya sa isang dinner si Ellen, huh! Caption ni Lloydie sa photo, “F*ck fake news.” Burado man ang mga cheesy post nina John Lloyd at Ellen sa social media, tuloy pa rin ang maliligayang moments nilang dalawa!

