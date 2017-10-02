DOJ bumuo na ng panel para imbestigahan ang 18 suspek sa pagkamatay kay Atio

BUMUO na ang Department of Justice (DOJ) ng isang panel ng mga prosecutor na magsasagawa ng imbestigasyon kaugnay ng kasong kriminal na inihain laban sa 18 indibidwal na sangkot sa pagkamatay ng University of Sto. Tomas (UST) law freshman na si Horacio Castillo III.
Itinalaga ni Acting Prosecutor General Jorge Catalan Jr. si Asst. State Prosecutor Susan Villanueva bilang pinuno ng panel, kasama sina Associate Prosecutor Attorneys Wendell Bendoval at Honey Rose Delgado bilang mga miyembro.
Itinakda ang preliminary investigation sa Oktubre 4.
Bukod kay John Paul Solano, nahaharap ang iba pang mga Aegis Juris Fraternity sa kasong murder, paglabag sa Republic Act 8049 (Anti-hazing law), perjury, obstruction of justice at robbery.
Kabilang sa iba pang mga kinasuhan ay sina Ralph Trangia, his father Antonio, Arvin Balag, Mhin Wei Chan, Ranie Rafael Santiago, Oliver John Audrey Onofre, Jason Adolfo Robiños, Danielle Hans Matthew Rodrigo, Karl Mathew Villanueva, Joshua Joriel Macabali, Axel Munro Hipe, Marc Anthony Ventura, Aeron Salientes, Marcelino Bagtang, Zimon Padro at Jose Miguel Salamat.
Isinama rin ang nanay ni Trangia na si Rosemarie sa kaso dahil sa obstruction of justice. Kasama niyang lumipad ang kanyang anak sa US ilang araw matapos ang insidente at bago makapaglabas ng lookout bulletin order ng DOJ.
Namatay si Castilo matapos sumailalim sa hazing ng Aegis Juris fraternity noong Setyembre 16.
