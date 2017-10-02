50 patay, 200 sugatan sa pag-atake sa Las Vegas AP

UMABOT na sa 50 ang nasawi matapos ang pag-atake sa isang concert sa Las Vegas, araw ng Linggo, ayon sa Nevada sheriff.

Kinukonsidera na rin itong pinaka malala sa kasaysayan ng Amerika.

Sinabi ni Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo na mahigit 200 katao ang sugatan sa Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on the Strip.

Kinilala ng mga otoridad ang gunman na si Stephen Paddock, isang residente ng Las Vegas. Idinagdag ni Lombardo na kunumpronta ng mga opisyal si Paddock sa ika-32 palapag ng Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino sa kabilang kalsada mula sa concert. Patay na si Paddock.

Nahanap na rin ng mga otoridad ang kinaroroonan ng 62-anyos na si Marilou Danley, na isang person of interest sa nangyaring insidente.

Pinaniniwalaang nag-check in din ang salarin sa hotel bilang guest.

