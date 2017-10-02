10 armado dinampot sa Camp Aguinaldo By John Roson Bandera

Dinampot ng mga sundalo ang isang grupo ng 10 kalalakihang may mga baril nang subukan nilang pumasok sa Camp Aguinaldo, para umano makipagkita kay Defense Sec. Delfin Lorenzana, Lunes ng umaga. Dinampot ng mga sundalo ang isang grupo ng 10 kalalakihang may mga baril nang subukan nilang pumasok sa Camp Aguinaldo, para umano makipagkita kay Defense Sec. Delfin Lorenzana, Lunes ng umaga. Kabilang sa mga dinampot ang isang Daniel Pagalan, na namuno sa grupo at diumano’y intelligence chief ng kanilang organisasyon, sabi ni Col. Edgard Arevalo, Armed Forces public affairs chief. Nakilala ang iba pa sa grupo bilang sina Alvin Simbahon, Rolando Mahusay alyas commander “Melody,” Dioscoro Danis, James Iwayan, Butch Galimba, Rico Giducos, Ramil Peralta, Rundy Paderes, at Pascula Dizon alias commander “Haslim.” Papasok sana sa gate ng kampo ang grupo lulan ng isang van alas-5:45, nang may mapansing kakaiba sa kanila ang mga sentry, ani Arevalo. Karamihan sa 10 ay nakasuot ng itim na t-shirt na may magkakaperehong logo, at may mga dalang identification card mula sa isang grupong tinatawag na Southeast Asia Collective Defense Treaty, aniya. “When asked, the men admitted to have firearms in their possession. They said they were on their way to present their letter requesting accreditation to DND Secretary Delfin Lorenzana through a staff,” ani Arevalo. Bineripika ng mga sentry ang impormasyon pero lumabas na walang appointment ang grupo, kaya inimbitahan ito sa pagtatanong, aniya. Kinumpiska sa mga miyembro ng grupo ang dalawang homemade kalibre-.45 pistola, tatlong calibre-.9mm baril, pitong magazine na may kabuuang 73 bala, at mga ID card. “They were held for questioning for bringing firearms with no appropriate documents,” ani Arevalo. Nabigo rin ang grupo na magpakita ng dokumentong nagsasabi na sila’y exempted sa gun ban na ipinatutupad ng Commission on Elections kaugnay ng barangay elections, aniya. Iturn-over na ng mga kawal ang grupo sa Quezon City Police Station 8.

