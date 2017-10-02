Zsa Zsa ayaw na ng bonggang wedding: Para sa akin ang mahalaga matuloy na!

SIMPLE at intimate wedding lang ang gusto ng Divine Diva na si Zsa Zsa Padilla. Ito raw ang request niya sa kanyang future husband na si Conrad Onglao.

Hindi na raw siya nangangarap ng bonggang wedding tulad ng kina Hayden Kho at Vicki Belo na nasaksihan nila ng kanyang boyfriend sa Paris, France. “Palagi ko ngang sinasabi na magtatanan lang kami! Ha-hahaha! Iniisip ko kasi, simple na lang, yung kami-kami lang, family niya, pamilya ko!” ang pahayag ni Zsa Zsa nang makachika ng entertainment press sa media conference ng bago niyang pelikulang “Bes And The Beshies” kasama ang Comedy Queen na si Ai Ai delas Alas.

Paano na ‘yung unang plano nilang magpakasal sa Italy? “Siya ‘yung may gusto nu’n. Pero hindi ko naman in-approve. Ayoko talaga ng mabongga. Gusto ko nga parang judge lang tapos na.

“Kasi nga may ganu’n (entourage). Kamag-anak ko, kamag-anak niya. Friends niya, friends ko. Parami nang parami. I just feel na, personally ha, parang sabi ko Conrad parang hindi na bagay sa atin yun.

Solemn na lang. Ang importante mangyari na. Pero wala pang plano. Wala pa talaga. Promise!” dagdag pa ng singer-actress na ipinakita pa sa mga reporter ang engagement ring na bigay ni Conrad.

Sa tanong kung paano nila na-realize ni Conrad na sila na talaga matapos maghiwalay ng ilang buwan? “I think we just gave it another shot. I was the one very hesitant kasi because I was the one who has never done it. Ever. In my whole life. I’ve never broken up with somebody and gone back to the person. It was very difficult for me kasi kailangan kong mag-healing sessions. There was a lot of my past that I have to forgive.

“To come to terms with yung acceptance, na ito yung gusto ko sa buhay ko and I have to stick to my decisions. It took almost a year. I guess kasi may traits kasi ang babae, and I don’t know if you’ll agree with me, na parang ang hirap sa babae yung forgive and forget.

“Me I remember everything and bumabalik ako sa time whenever I want to reference it. Babaeng trait daw yan. Yung binabalikan yung past. Ang hirap para sa amin yung forgive and forget,” aniya pa.

Samantala, sa pelikulang “Bes And The Beshies” na idinirek ni Joel Lamangan, martir na asawa ang role ni Zsa Zsa, sa totoong buhay ba ganu’n din siya? “Of course not. In the 80’s I really struggled. When I was a young housewife I was 16, ganu’n talaga. And then when I started to work it was still a struggle within that period. In the 80’s too, yung babae hindi pa sanay yung society na nasa work force. May struggle pa. Parang nagi-guilty ka pa. Feeling ko ngayon parang kailangan na magtulungan, eh. Tapos in the 90’s medyo natatanggap na. Ngayon siyempre wala na, kailangan nagtutulungan na talaga ang mag-asawa.”

“Actually, ang layo sa personal ko ng role ko rito. Bisaya ako sa movie. And my first few days (sa shooting) nahihirapan ako kasi first time ko magpunto ng ganu’n. And it has to be more spontaneous. Saka alam n’yo naman yung style ni direk Joel, marami siyang binabago,” kuwento pa ng Divine Diva.

Nakakatuwa raw yung mga eksena niya sa pelikula pero seryoso ang atake niya dahil sensitibo ang kanyang karakter, “Kasi dedicated housewife siya, nagluluto, naglilinis, na nalosyang na siya, pero very religious naman siya, palagi siyang nagdarasal. Meron kaming character dito na palamura siya, si Sophie, played by Beauty (Gonzales). Ako yung talagang nai-scandalize.”

Gagampanan naman ni Ai Ai ang role ni Charla, na isang single mom na hoping pa rin na mabuo ang kanyang nawasak na pamilya habang si Carmi Martin naman ay si Tisay, isang kikay na kabit. Promise ng apat na bida, makaka-relate ang lahat ng babae sa pelikula, lalo na ‘yung magbabarkada na laging magkakasama sa hugot man o sa ginhawa.

Kung gusto n’yo raw tumawa nang tumawa at humugot nang humugot, huwag na huwag n’yo raw palalampasin ang bagong hugot comedy film ng taon.

Ka-join din sa “Bes And The Beshies” sina Emilio Garcia, Sancho Vito delas Alas, Alan Paule, Nikko Natividad, Jon Lucas, Wilbert Ross, Mark Joseph Tan at Heaven Peralejo, under Cineko Productions and Regal Entertainment. Showing na ito sa Oct. 18 sa mga sinehan nationwide, sa direksyon ni Joel Lamangan sa panulat nina Ricky Lee, Alpha Habon at Rod Marmol.