Bus tumagilid sa SLEX; 26 sugatan By John Roson Bandera

Dalawampu’t anim katao ang nasugatan nang tumagilid ang pampasaherong bus sa bahagi ng South Luzon Expressway na sakop ng Muntinlupa City Linggo ng gabi, ayon sa pulisya. Dalawampu’t anim katao ang nasugatan nang tumagilid ang pampasaherong bus sa bahagi ng South Luzon Expressway na sakop ng Muntinlupa City Linggo ng gabi, ayon sa pulisya. Dinala sa iba-ibang ospital ang 26, na pawang mga pasahero ng Cher Transport bus (TYB-504), sabi ni Supt. Jenny Tecson, tagapagsalita ng Southern Police District. Naganap ang insidente pasado alas-6 sa bahagi ng northbound lane ng SLEX na malapit sa Alabang tollgate at viaduct. Minamaneho ni Corpuz Jerodeo, 36, ang bus patungong hilaga nang sumalpok ito sa gutter at tumagilid, ani Tecson. Sinabi sa pulisya ng driver na nagloko ang kanyang preno kaya sinadya niyang isalpok ang bus, pero nang mag-impact ay nawalan naman ng kontrol sa manibela.

