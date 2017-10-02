Motor nahagip ng bus sa EDSA: 1 patay, 1 sugatan

Nasawi ang isang babae habang sugatan ang kanyang kasamang lalaki nang mahagip ng pampasaherong bus ang sinakyan nilang motorsiklo sa bahagi ng EDSA na sakop ng Makati City, Lunes ng umaga. Nasawi ang isang babae habang sugatan ang kanyang kasamang lalaki nang mahagip ng pampasaherong bus ang sinakyan nilang motorsiklo sa bahagi ng EDSA na sakop ng Makati City, Lunes ng umaga. Dead on the spot si Mary Ann Rodriguez, ng Signal Village, Taguig City, at sugatan si Antonio Castillo, residente din ng naturang lugar, sabi ni Supt. Jenny Tecson, tagapagsalita ng Southern Police District. Naganap ang insidente sa bahagi ng southbound lane ng EDSA na nasa ilalim ng Magallanes MRT Station dakong alas-3:50. Minamaneho ni Castillo ang motor patungo sa Magallanes flyover nang mahagip umano ng pampasaherong bus, na nagtuluy-tuloy lang sa biyahe matapos ang insidente. Dahil sa impact ay tumilapon sina Castillo at Rodriguez at bumagsak sa kalsada, ayon sa pulisya. Idineklarang patay ng mga rescuer si Rodriguez habang si Castillo ay dinala sa Ospital ng Makati para malunasan.

