Nakaluhod si Carl nang pagbabarilin ng mga pulis-mga testigo ng Senado Bandera

HUMARAP ang dalawang testigo sa isinagawang imbestigasyon ng Senado, kung saan sinabi nila na nakaluhod at nakaposas ang 16-anyos na si Carl Angelo Arnaiz nang pagbabarilin ng dalawang pulis. HUMARAP ang dalawang testigo sa isinagawang imbestigasyon ng Senado, kung saan sinabi nila na nakaluhod at nakaposas ang 16-anyos na si Carl Angelo Arnaiz nang pagbabarilin ng dalawang pulis. Sa unang pagkakataon na pagharap sa isinasagawang pagdinig ng Senado kaugnay ng pagkamatay ni Arnaiz, itinuro ng taxi driver na si Tomas Bagcal sina Police Officers 1 Jeffrey Perez at Ricky Arquilita na silang pumatay sa biktima noong Agosto 18. Idinagdag ni Bagcal na hinoldap siya ni Arnaiz at isa pang binatilyo gamit ang isang kutsilyo. “Pinagbabaril na po yung holdaper at nakaluhod po sya,” sabi ni. Bagcal, na ang tinutukoy ay si Arnaiz, bilang sagot sa pagtatanong ni Sen. Sen. Grace Poe. Nang tinanong ni Poe kung narinig niya ang huling mga salita ni Arnaiz, sumagot ang driver ng, “Malayo po ako. Yung hitsura lang po nya: nakaluhod na nakataas yung kamay.” Isa pang testigo na nagpakilalang si si Joe Daniel, ang nagsabi na nakita rin niyang nakaluhod ang biktima habang binabaril ng mga pulis. Idinagdag ni Daniel na nagkataon na malapit siya sa lugar kung saan binaril si Arnaiz. “Nakita ko yung mukha nung lalaki. Nakakaawa yung mukha nya…” sabi ni Daniel, na ang tinutukoy ay si Arnaiz. “Nakatakbo na po sya sa damuhan and then nakaluhod po sya noong binaril na may posas…” dagdag ng testigo. Nang tanungin ni Poe kung sino ang mga pulis na pumatay kay Arnaiz, itinuro ni Daniel sina Perez at Arquilita. Inquirer.net

