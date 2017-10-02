Aguirre, Hontiveros nagharap sa Senado INQUIRER.net

KINUMPRONTA nina Sen. Risa Hontiveros at Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II ang isa’t isa nang magharap sa pagdinig ng Senado. KINUMPRONTA nina Sen. Risa Hontiveros at Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II ang isa’t isa nang magharap sa pagdinig ng Senado. Sa pagdnig ng Senado kaugnay ng mga pagpatay sa bansa, sinabi ni Hontiveros na desperado na si Aguirre para mailihis ang totoong isyu, kaugnay ng pagtatangka ng huli na kasuhan siya. Idinagdag ni Hontiveros na nakuhaan ng litrato noong Setyembre 5 ang umano’y mga text message sa pagitan niya at isang “Cong. Jing,” na kalaunan ay pinangalanan niya bilang si dating Negros Oriental Representative Jacinto Paras. Tumanggi si Aguirre na talakayin ang umano’y nilalaman ng pag-uusap nila ni Paras, sa pagsasabing hindi naman ito tatanggapin sa korte dahil paglabag ito sa kanyang karapatan sa “privacy.” “Yan ay hindi nyo maaring gamitin … It is as if it is non-existent,” giit ni Aguirre. Hinamon pa ni Aguirre si Hontiveros na pangalanan ang umano’y photographer na kumuha ng mga litrato. Bukod sa paghahain ng kasong kriminal sa Pasay Prosecutor’s Office, naghain din si Aguirre ng ethics complaint laban kay Hontiveros sa Senado.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.