1 sa 13 Pinay magkaka-breast cancer

Isa sa bawat 13 Filipino ang inaasahan na magkakaroon ng great cancer kaya naman ang Pilipinas ang nangunguna sa ranking ng great cancer incident sa Asya. Isa sa bawat 13 Filipino ang inaasahan na magkakaroon ng great cancer kaya naman ang Pilipinas ang nangunguna sa ranking ng great cancer incident sa Asya.

Sa pagdiriwang ng Breast Cancer awareness ngayong buwan, nagpahayag si Quezon City Rep. Alfred Vargas na tumaas pa ang bilang na ito kaya isinulong niya ang quarterly breast screening programs at pagpapakalat ng mga impormasyon kaugnay ng sakit na ito.

“Early detection is better than cure, that’s why we need to enjoin more people to help strengthen our cancer prevention and detection programs,” ani Vargas.

Sa ilalim ng An Act Requiring LGUs to Conduct Quarterly Breast Cancer Detection Programs (House bill 3497) magsasagawa ng quarterly mammogram o manual breast cancer screening program ang LGU at Department of Health.

Ang mga makikitaan ng sintomas ng breast cancer ay agad na ipadadala sa mga public health hospitals upang magamot.

“The physical, emotional, and economic consequences of being afflicted by breast cancer can be prevented. Thus, it is important for the State to exert all efforts to increase awareness and assist in preventing, diagnosing and treating breast cancer among Filipino women,” ani Vargas.

Bibigyan ng pondo na nagkakahalaga ng P100,000 ang provincial government, P75,000 sa siyudad at P50,000 sa munisipyo para rito.