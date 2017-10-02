God’s angels

Monday, October 2, 2017

Feast of the Guardian

Angels

First Reading: Zec 8:1-8

Gospel Reading:

Mt 18:1-5, 10

At that time the disciples came to Jesus and asked him, “Who is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven?” Then Jesus called a little child, set the child in the midst of the disciples, and said, “I assure you that unless you change and become like little children, you cannot enter the kingdom of heaven. Whoever becomes lowly like this child is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven, and whoever receives such a child in my name receives me.

“See that you do not despise any of these little ones, for I tell you: their angels in heaven continually see the face of my heavenly Father.”

D@iGITAL-EXPERIENCE

(Daily Gospel in the Assimilated Life Experience)

The Catholic Catechism (n.336) says: “From infancy to death, human life is surrounded by their angel’s watchful care and intercession.” Today’s Gospel affirms this teaching, with special emphasis on the role of angels in the lives of children. “See that you do not despise any of these little ones”, Jesus said, “for I tell you: their angels in heaven continually see the face of my heavenly Father.” Reference to “little ones” expands the concept of children to apply to adults who are humble. When we are humble we too enjoy the privilege of the angel’s guardianship.

As we grow up, interest in angels wanes and we shift our attention to practices that aim to unveil the future. Archbishop Brady of Armagh, primate of all Ireland, noted as early as in 2007 an increasing reliance of the Irish people on practices that claim to “unveil the future”. He lamented: “Consulting horoscopes, astrology, palm reading, tarot cards, recourse to clairvoyance and mediums conceal a desire for power over time and a lack of trust in God’s providence.”

There are indications that we too are heading towards that direction Given our leaning towards superstition, some of our pseudo-scientific practices to foretell the future could be the slippery slope that takes us to reliance upon powers other than God’s. In time God’s angels will be relegated to fairytale books. Let us be humble and recover our childhood innocence to rely once more on God’s guidance through our guardian angels.

The good thing is that even if our belief in angels diminishes as we advance in age, they are always there with the mission to guard us from infancy to death. From the human point of view it looks like we are real dignitaries because we have security detail no less than angels. From the spiritual point of view it looks like we are higher in dignity than angels because guards cannot be higher in status than their masters. – (Atty.) Rev. Fr. Dan Domingo P. delos Angeles, Jr., DM.

