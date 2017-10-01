MOVIE REVIEW: ‘Last Night’ nina Piolo at Toni napapanahong pagtalakay sa isyu ng suicide Bandera

PALABAS na ang reunion movie nina Piolo Pascual at Toni Gonzaga na “Last Night” kung saan rebelasyon ang tema ng pelikula na isinulat ng magaling na aktres na si Bela Padilla.

Bagamat comedy-drama ang pelikula, binigyan ng R-13 ang pelikula dahil sa pagiging sensitibo ng movie.

Nagtagumpay si Bela sa kanyang debut bilang script writer.

Bukod kasi sa napapanahong pagtalakay sa isyu ng suicide, iba ang atake ng pelikula.

Kapwa naging epektibo sina Piolo (Mark) at Toni (Carmina) sa kani-kanilang role.

Napapanahon ang tema ng pelikula sa harap naman ng tumataas na bilang ng mga kaso ng suicide.

Napakaganda ng aral ng pelikula kung saan binibigyaang diin dito ang kahalagahan ng buhay.

Akmang-akma rin ang mga role para kina Piolo at Toni.

Dahil sa tagumpay ni Bela bilang script writer, hindi rin kataka-taka na sa isa na siyang director sa susunod na kanyang pelikula.

