7 Hollywood celebrities na mas ginustong kalbo Bandera

1. Vin Diesel, 50

American actor na sumikat sa Fast and Furious franchise; isa rin siyang direktor, producer at screenwriter. 2. Jason Statham, 50

English actor na kilalang-kilala sa mga crime movies na produced by Guy Ritchie. Higit siyang nakilala sa The Transporter trilogy. 3. Bruce Willis, 62

Dating makapal ang buhok, pero obvious na mataas masyado ang hairline. Kaya nang nagkaedad mas piniling magpakalbo. Nakilala siya sa The Bodyguard, The Sixt Sense at Die Hard. 4. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, 45

Bago pa naging aktor sa Hollywood, kilala rin siya bilang isang wrestler, at di lang basta wrestler kundi one of the greatest professional wrestlers in the world. 5. Sir Patrick Stewart, 77

Sino ba namang ang hindi nakakikilala kay Professor X? Si Patrick Stewart ay English actor na nakilala sa pagganap bilang Professor Charles Xavier sa X-men series. 6. Samuel Jackson, 68

American actor na ilang beses din nagpataob sa takilya dahil sa mga pelikulang Patriot Games, Pulp Fiction at Star Wars trilogy. 7. Kobe Bryant, 39

Hindi man aktor, pero isa sa mga sikat si Kobe Bryant sa mundo ng basketball. Ginugol niya ang mahigit 20 taon sa propesyon sa koponang Los Angeles Lakers.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.