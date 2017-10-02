Kalbo mas may appeal

BAHAGI na ng pagtanda ng karamihan ng mga lalaki ang pagnipis ng buhok na nauuwi sa pagiging kalbo. Kadalasan ay nagdudulot naman ito ng negatibong impresyon sa publiko.

Iyong iba, ginagawa itong tampulan ng tukso.

Pero alam ba ninyong mas higit na confident ang mga lalaking “shaggy” or “shagilid lang ang buhok” o yung mga lalaking puro noo lang o kaya yung totally bald o kalbo?

Base sa isang pag-aaral na isinagawa ng mga mananaliksik mula sa University of Pennsylvania, mas kumpiyansa sa sarili ang mga sinasabing napapanot ang buhok o ang mga lalaki na mas piniling magpakalbo kumpara sa mga normal ang buhok.

Matapos iskoran ng mga lalaki at babaeng estudyante ang maraming litrato ng mga lalaki, luma-labas na taliwas sa popular na paniniwala, mas malakas ang dating o sex appeal ng mga kalbo, mas kumpiyansa at mas dominante.

Hinati sa tatlo ang mga kategorya, ang pangkalahatang appeal, pagkakaroon ng tiwala sa sarili at pagiging dominante, ayon sa The Independent.

Lumalabas na a-ngat sa lahat ng aspeto ang mga kalbo, samantalang mas malakas ang da-ting ng mga nagiging panot ang buhok kumpara sa mga lalaking makapal ang buhok.

Bukod sa mas kaakit-akit ang mga kalbo, mas nagiging mukhang matangkad ang mga ito.

“Namely, the men were viewed as nearly an inch taller and 13 percent stronger when pictured with shaved heads versus with hair,” sabi ng resulta ng pag-aaral. “Because only their hair was altered in these photographs, other factors cannot account for these differences.”

Ibinahagi naman ng mga mananaliksik ang kanilang teorya kung bakit mas nakakaangat ang mga kalbo kumpara sa kanilang kapwa lalaki.

“Choosing to dispense with one’s hair is arguably a form of non-verbal behavior, a form of expression which communicates information about the self otherwise difficult to observe,” paliwang ng pag-aa-ral.

Hiniling din ng pag-aaral sa mga lalaki na tanggapin na lamang nila ang kanilang natural na itsura imbes na maghanap ng paraan para mu-ling tumubo ang kanilang buhok.

“Instead of spen-ding billions each year trying to reverse or cure their hair loss, the counterintuitive prescription of this research to men experiencing male pattern baldness is to shave their heads,” sabi pa ng pag-aaral.