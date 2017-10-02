Kris swerte sa negosyo, maraming nabibigyan ng trabaho By Julie Bonifacio Bandera

TOTOO pala ang isinulat namin na ang itinatayong bagong branch ng fastfood chain na ini-endorse ni Kris Aquino sa may bandang Welcome Rotonda, Q.C. ay pag-aari ng Queen of All Media. Sa kanyang social media account last Thursday, ipinost ni Kris ang mga larawan ng dalawang restaurants. Doon inilahad ng TV host na ‘yun ay ang bubuksang bagong branch niya ng Chowking sa Welcome, Rotonda. At ito ang ikalawang branch na pag-aari niya. Say ni Kris, exactly 34 months ago ay nu’ng binuksan ang kanyang unang branch sa Ali Mall, Cubao last Thursday. Ipinagmalaki rin ni Kris kung gaano siya ka-proud sa pagbibigay ng trabaho sa mga kababayan natin. “Nakakaproud that the AliMall branch gave 35 people jobs, Welcome Rotonda w/c will be open 24 hours will have 50 jobs available. And even more jobs to come when QAA opens (although may trabaho na now for the contractor & his work. It’s a happy circle of prosperity.”

