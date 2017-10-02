Boy: Hindi ako tinanong ng tatay at nanay ko kung bading ako!

EKSKLUSIBO naming tinanong ang Asia’s King of Talk na si Boy Abunda tungkol sa status ni Rufa Mae Quinto sa ABS-CBN pagkatapos siyang mapanood sa Ipaglaban Mo.

Si Kuya Boy ang manager ni Rufa Mae for more or less seven years sa Backroom noon. Pagkatapos ay nawala si Rufa Mae sa Backroom at muling bumalik sa pangangalaga ni Kuya Boy under his new company Asian Artists Agency.

Sa launching ng libro ni Kuya Boy na “It’s Like This (100+ Abundable Thoughts)”, nagsalita siya tungkol kay Rufa Mae, “Si Peachy ay ginawa ang Ipaglaban Mo and she will be where work is available. Hindi pa actually nakakaupo kung saan ba talaga. But gusto, niyang magbalik. She wants to act again,” esplika ni Kuya Boy.

Wala pa raw alok na kontrata ang ABS-CBN kay Rufa Mae pero positive sila na magkakatrabaho uli ang comedienne, “Wala namang offer ang (GMA) Seven pa. I don’t know. Ang ano lamang ni Peachy is she wants people to know that she’s back and she’s excited to work.”

Anyway, very successful ang book launch ni Kuya Boy. Sinuportahan siya ng kanyang mga talent sa AAA kabilang na sina Gelli de Belen, ang singer na si Sitti, Indonesian star pero may dugong Pinoy Leo Consul at si Bianca Gonzalez na nag-host ng event.

Sa rami ng ginagawa ni Kuya Boy, marami ang na-curious kung paano pa niya nagawang makapagsulat ng libro, “But why did I find time? It took a long time. I did not do it alone. But why did I decide to do it?

I needed to do this because, I needed it for something. It was for more reason. It happened. I just simply cooperated.

“But in retrospect, if you’ll ask me now as to why I wrote the book, ang aking isinasagot ngayon, because I have to tell my story. And by doing so, I am hoping that I would be able to touch a few lives who would come to me and say, ‘Hey, my son has become a better son.’ ‘I have decided to pay more attention to my mother,” lahad niya.

Inamin naman ni Kuya Boy na may mga regrets siya sa kanyang buhay. Pero hindi raw masyadong marami, “At sa awa ng Diyos, ‘yung mga regrets ko sa buhay ay nagamit ko in a way that I became better. I regret to the fact that I could have been a better son to my father when he was alive.

“I regretted that not having spent some time with people I thought loved me. I regretted having bad, some bad decisions in my life. The only difference lang is that, I don’t wallow in my regrets. I don’t lose sleep because of my bad decisions but I have regrets,” sabi pa niya.

May nagtanong din kay Kuya Boy kung alam ba ng kanyang mga ma-gulang that he is gay. Hindi raw siya sure, “But I would suspect that they did. But it was not something that we talked about. But did I get battered? Did I get emotionally battered? Physically hurt because I was different by my parents? Hindi,” diin niya.

Kahit nu’ng nasa Manila siya at dinadalaw ng kanyang inang si Nanay Lesing kung saan may chance sila para mag-usap, her mother never dared to ask him if he is gay.

“Maybe because if she did, hula ko lang po ‘to, she knew that I was going to tell her the truth. Pangalawa, she didn’t ask me because she knew. And Tatay passed away without having the chance to ask me. But my life was not easy. My suffering came from external factors. I am blessed to have a family who embraced me, unconditionally,” sabi pa niya.