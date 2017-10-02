Rhian, Lovi, Max, 3 Hugot Queen sa fashion-romcom serye ng GMA Bandera

BUKOD sa lead stars na sina Lovi Poe, Max Collins, at Rhian Ramos, may dalawa pang banta ang bagong primetime show ng GMA Network na may working title na Triple Ex. Dahil tungkol ang kwento nito sa tatlong babaeng na-inlove at naging ex sa iisang lalaki, ine-expect na magrereyna ang show na ito sa mga pamatay na hugot! Siguradong bebenta ang mga sagutan at okrayan sa show, pero ang mas exciting diyan ay ang paghaharap ng tatlong naggagandahan at nagsososyalang babae sa kuwento. Kailangang abangan ang mga outfit na ipapakita nila sa show dahil siguradong patalbugan ang tatlo at pagalingan sa pagdadala ng damit. Sabi nga ni Lovi, maraming makukuhang fashion tips ang mga girls sa bawat episode ng kanilang bagong show. Sey naman ni Rhian, excited na siyang i-share sa viewers ang lahat ng nalalaman niya pagdating sa “mix and match” ng mga damit at kung paano gawing fashion statement ang mga napaglumaang outfits. Sey naman ni Max, maraming makukuhang style ang mga Kapuso fashionistas para sa kanilang OOTD at future rampahan. Talk about comedy, fashion, and hugot! Malapit n’yo nang makilala ang karakter nina Darcy, Alex at Zoe sa pinakabagong fashion/hugot at romcom seryeng ito ng GMA. Pero ang bigger question, sino nga ba ang common denominator sa mga karakter nina Rhian, Lovi at Max? Malapit nang ipakilala ang lalaking bumihag sa puso nila kaya abangan!

