Pia: Kami pa rin ni Marlon, pero wala pang kasalan! Bandera

“KAMI pa!” Ito ang mariing sinabi ni Miss Universe 2015 Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach tungkol sa relasyon nila ng kanyang boyfriend na si Marlon Stockinger. Sa panayam kay Pia ng entertainment media matapoa rumampa sa red carpet ng Star Magic Ball 2017 last Saturday night, sinabi nitong maayos at going strong pa rin ang relationship nila ni Marlon. Ayon sa dalaga, nagdesisyon sila ng binata na huwag nang masyadong mag-post ng mga ginagawa nilang dalawa sa social media para, nais nilang gawing pribado na lang muna ang kanilang relasyon. “Okay naman kami, parang hindi naman din kasi kailangan lagi may pinopost online,” ang sey ni Pia. Pero nilinaw ng beauty queen na wala pa silang plano ni Marlon na magpakasal, marami pa raw siyang priorities sa buhay niya ngayon at hindi kasali roon ang pagse-settle down. “Iba-iba kasi yan bilang babae, sa akin wala pa. In-eenjoy ko pa yung career ko yung pag-uwi ko dito sa Pilipinas, sa ABS-CBN, so ito muna ang focus ko ngayon,” chika pa ni Pia.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.