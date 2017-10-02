‘Superhero serye ni Marian di dapat itinapat sa Probinsyano ni Coco!’

KNOWING kung gaano kataas—to the point of being unrealistic—ang expectations ng GMA, for sure ay nanlulumo ang istasyon sa dismal ratings ng fantaserye ni Mrs. Dingdong Dantes.
Wrong programming move naman kasi ang itapat ito sa action drama ni Coco Martin, hindi lang alikabok ang i-pinakakain sa Primetime Queen (daw!) ng GMA kundi tipak-tipak na lupa na mabuti-buti sana kung nilagyan ng abono (fertilizer) para tumubo, kundi lupa para pantabon sa kanya!
Imagine, ang nag-survey na’t lahat ay kumpanyang identified sa GMA yet the figures can’t lie. Pilot episode pa lang ay nagrehistro ito ng single digit rating, taking a dramatic nosedive sa mga sumunod pang gabi!
‘Yan ba ang Primetime Queen?! Hindi kasi angkop ang genre sa time slot na napili nito, it should be on GMA’s Afternoon Prime block dahil pambata ito, and the kids have gone home from school.
At magpakatotoo na kasi tayo, the role being a teacher is not right up Mrs. Dantes’ alley! Paano siya magiging convincing slipping into a character gayong siya nga itong dapat nag-aaral?
Given its very, very disappointing, if not pathetic ratings, hindi na kami magtataka kung isa sa mga araw na ito (yes, that soon!) ay matitigbak na sa ere ang fantaseryeng ito!
