SSS contribution tataas simula Enero, 2018

AABOT sa mahigit 12.5 porsiyento ang sisingiling kontribusyon sa mga miyembro ng Social Security System (SSS) simula Enero 2018.

Sinabi ni SSS president and chief executive officer Emmanuel F. Dooc na isasabay ang pagtaas sa buwanang inihuhulog ng mga miyembro ng SSS sa inaasahang pagpapatuwad ng administrasyon ng comprehensive tax reform package.

Idinagdag ni Dooc na mas mataas sa 12.5 porsiyento ang sisingilin ng SSS na karagdagang kontribusyon matapos namang ipagpaliban ang implementasyon nito. “Had we implemented the 1.5-percentage point increase this year plus the maximum salary credit increasing it from P16,000 to 20,000, that would have fetched us P23-billion additional contributions this year,” sabi ni Dooc.

“We will try to collect everything next year,” idinagdag ni Dooc. Matatandaang kasabay ng inihayag ni Pangulong Duterte na P1,000 karagdagang sa pensyon ng SSS, inihayag din ng pangulo ang 1.5 porsiyentong kada taon na karagdagang singil sa kontribusyon ng mga miyembro nito hangggang 2020 hanggang umabot ito ng 17 porsiyento mula sa kasalukuyang 11 porsiyento.

Hindi naman ito naipatupad ng SSS noong Mayo 2016.

