Papalabas na LPA magpapaulan

Papalabas na ng Philippine Area of Responsibility ang low pressure area na binabantayan ng Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa). Pero habang papalabas ay magdudulot ito ng maulap na papawirin na magdadala ng katamtaman hanggang malakas na pag-ulan sa Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon at Mimaropa regions. Kahapon ng umaga ang LPA ay nasa layong 510 kilometro sa hilagang kanluran ng Puerto Princesa City. Inaasahan na lalabas ito ng PAR sa loob ng 12 oras kaya hindi na muling maglalabas ng weather advisory ang PAGASA kaugnay nito.

