Chinese na dinukot, na-rescue sa Laguna

NA-RESCUE ang isang Chinese call center executive ng mga pulis mula sa mga umano’y dumukot sa kanya sa Calamba City, Laguna kagabi.

Nailigtas si Jackie Ong, head ng finance department ng DF Call Communications Inc. na nakabase sa Bel-Air, Makati City, matapos ang isinagawang checkpoint ng mga pulis ganap na alas-10 ng gabi. Nakaposas si Ong sa loob ng kotse.

Inalerto ng mga residente ng Barangay Makiling ang mga pulis matapos maispatan ang isang Toyota Innova na paikot-ikot sa kanilang barangay.

Sinabi ni Calamba City police chief Supt. Sancho Celedio na tinangay si Ong sa Makati City noong Biyernes ng hapon.

“He was walking on the street when the suspects grabbed and forced him into their vehicle,” sabi ni Celedio.

Idinagdag ni Celedio na dinala ng mga suspek si Ong sa Laguna at inikot-ikot sa Calamba City habang nakikipagnegosasyon sa pamilya nito para sa ransom.

Hindi naman sinabi ni Celedio kung magkano ang hinihinging ransom ng mga suspek.

Ayon pa kay Celedio, nagtamo si Ong ng sugat sa ulo matapos paluin ng baril ng isa sa mga salarin.

Kabilang sa mga naaresto ay sina Su Sheng Fu, 27; Yu Guang Dong, 33; at Chen Wen, 22, pawang Chinese national na nakatira sa Makati City.

Sinabi ni Celedio na konti lamang Ingles ang alam ng biktima, samantalang Fukien lamang ang alam na salita ng mga suspek.

Idinagdag ni Celedio na may kaugnayan ang pagdukot sa utang ng biktima dahil sa sugal.

“That’s just what we are initially looking at but the investigation continues,” ayon pa kay Celedio.