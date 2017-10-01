Dating app pinangangambahan na magpataas ng HIV cases By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Pinaghihinay-hinay ng isang solon ang mga Filipino sa paggamit ng mga dating apps na maaaring mauwi sa pagkakaroon nila ng HIV.

Ayon kay PBA Rep. Jericho Nograles hindi niya nais na harangin ang ‘saya’ ng mga nais na makipag-date pero gusto lamang magpaalala dahil sa patuloy na pagtaas ng bilang ng mga Filipino na may HIV.

“I believe it’s everybody’s right to be happy, but you can’t stay happy if you aren’t healthy,” ani Nograles. “Sadly, the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the country is very real. In fact, the Philippines has the fastest-growing number of HIV infections in the Asia-Pacific. This virus isn’t something that you can simply swipe off.”

May mga Filipino na gumagamit ng mga dating app na Tinder, Skout, OKCupid, at HowAboutWe na madaling i-download sa mga smart phones.

Ang Tinder app ay inilungsad noong 2012 at mayroong 50 milyong user sa buong mundo.

“The reality is, thanks to technology, casual sex has never been easier. In the light of the HIV/AIDS situation in the country wherein infections are on the rise, precaution is a must,” ani Nograles.

Noong Agosto sinabi ng United Nations na umabot na sa 10,500 HIV cases sa bansa noong 2016, tumaas ng 140 porsyento kumpara noong 4,300 noong 2010.

Sa bagong bilang 83 porsyento ang nakuha dahil sa pakikipagtalik sa kapwa lalaki at transgender women.

