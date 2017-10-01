DU30 hinamon sina Morales at Sereno na magbitiw silang 3 na sabay-sabay

HINAMON ni Pangulong Duterte sina Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales at Supreme Court Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno na sabay-sabay silang magbitiw sa puwesto sa harap naman ng imbestigasyon ng Ombudsman kaugnay ng kanya umanong P1 bilyong bank account.

“I now challenge Carpio to resign with me at itong si Supreme Court Justice. Sige nga,” sabi ni Duterte sa kanyang talumpati sa Induction of Officers of IBP sa Davao City kagabi.

Kasabay nito, iginiit ni Duterte na hindi siya makikipagtulungan sa ginagawang imbestigasyon ng Ombudsman laban sa kanya.

“Now look, I will not submit jurisdiction to the Ombudsman. Okay?” giit ni Duterte.

Ito’y matapos namang ihayag ni Overall Deputy Ombudsman Arthur Carandang na base sa datos ng Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) umabot sa P1 bilyon ang pumasok sa bank account ni Duterte.

“What happened to (dating Chief Justice Renato) Corona is happening to me. You know, kung babain mo lang ako, bababa tayong lahat. Don’t give me that [censored]. I do not lose my freedom of expression,” ayon pa kay Duterte.

Iginiit ni Duterte na pawang kasinungalingan at imbento lamang ang mga sinasabing ebidensiya laban sa kanya.

“And you just say, ‘Do not be onion-skinned.” Who are you to tell me in face of fabricated evidence? Sinabi ko na sa — before the election, wala ako niyan. At wala ako ngayon, I said, to your sorrow. Ihampas ko sa mukha mo ‘yang papel na ‘yan,” ayon pa kay Duterte bilang sagot sa batikos sa kanya na balat-sibuyas.

Iginiit ni Duterte na hindi lalagpas ng P40 milyon ang kanyang pera sa bangko.

“All in all, it would not go beyond 40 million, my lifetime savings. A part of that was my hereditary — kayong taga-Davao, alam ninyo ‘yan, properties… ‘Yan, totoo ‘yan,” dagdag pa ni Duterte.