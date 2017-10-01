Tumbok Karera Tips, October 01, 2017 (@SANTA ANA PARK) By Dodie Gonzalez Bandera

Race 1 : PATOK – (3) Sakima; TUMBOK – (2) Adios Reality; LONGSHOT – (1) Exhilarated

Race 2 : PATOK – (4) Calm Like Dew; TUMBOK – (2) Masskara/Pintados; LONGSHOT – (5) Maincore Sunspots

Race 3 : PATOK – (6) Money Talks; TUMBOK – (2) El Mundo; LONGSHOT – (4) Diva’s Champion

Race 4 PATOK – (2) Bite My Dust; TUMBOK – (3) Lakan/Heiress Of Hope; LONGSHOT – (4) Hot And Spicy

Race 5 PATOK – (2) Sepfourteen; TUMBOK – (1) Golden Kingdom; LONGSHOT – (5) Don Albertini

Race 6 : PATOK – (6) Already Feisty; TUMBOK – (1) Anaffairtoremember/Icon; LONGSHOT – (5) Sky Dancer

Race 7 : PATOK – (6) Shukriya; TUMBOK – (4) Electric Truth; LONGSHOT – (1) Virac Island

Race 8 : PATOK – (2) Batang Highlander; TUMBOK – (7) Anino; LONGSHOT – (6) Runzaprun

Race 9 : PATOK – (3) Talon; TUMBOK – (5) Bon Jour; LONGSHOT – (4) Kuya Yani

Race 10 : PATOK – (1) Red Lakota; TUMBOK – (4) Beautiful Lady; LONGSHOT – (3) River Mist

Race 11 : PATOK – (5) Kundiman; TUMBOK – (2) Minotaur; LONGSHOT – (6) Jersy Saving

Race 12 : PATOK – (6) Morning Breeze; TUMBOK – (4) Luneta Park; LONGSHOT – (5) Kailuphia

Race 13 : PATOK – (5) Wow Pogi; TUMBOK – (2) Siling Pula; LONGSHOT – (4) Heaven Strikes/Wessfacckol

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.