Tumbok Karera Tips, October 01, 2017 (@SANTA ANA PARK)

Race 1 : PATOK – (3) Sakima; TUMBOK – (2) Adios Reality; LONGSHOT – (1) Exhilarated
Race 2 : PATOK – (4) Calm Like Dew; TUMBOK – (2) Masskara/Pintados; LONGSHOT – (5) Maincore Sunspots
Race 3 : PATOK – (6) Money Talks; TUMBOK – (2) El Mundo; LONGSHOT – (4) Diva’s Champion
Race 4 PATOK – (2) Bite My Dust; TUMBOK – (3) Lakan/Heiress Of Hope; LONGSHOT – (4) Hot And Spicy
Race 5 PATOK – (2) Sepfourteen; TUMBOK – (1) Golden Kingdom; LONGSHOT – (5) Don Albertini
Race 6 : PATOK – (6) Already Feisty; TUMBOK – (1) Anaffairtoremember/Icon; LONGSHOT – (5) Sky Dancer
Race 7 : PATOK – (6) Shukriya; TUMBOK – (4) Electric Truth; LONGSHOT – (1) Virac Island
Race 8 : PATOK – (2) Batang Highlander; TUMBOK – (7) Anino; LONGSHOT – (6) Runzaprun
Race 9 : PATOK – (3) Talon; TUMBOK – (5) Bon Jour; LONGSHOT – (4) Kuya Yani
Race 10 : PATOK – (1) Red Lakota; TUMBOK – (4) Beautiful Lady; LONGSHOT – (3) River Mist
Race 11 : PATOK – (5) Kundiman; TUMBOK – (2) Minotaur; LONGSHOT – (6) Jersy Saving
Race 12 : PATOK – (6) Morning Breeze; TUMBOK – (4) Luneta Park; LONGSHOT – (5) Kailuphia
Race 13 : PATOK – (5) Wow Pogi; TUMBOK – (2) Siling Pula; LONGSHOT – (4) Heaven Strikes/Wessfacckol
