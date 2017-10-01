Makapagsi-seaman ba?

Sulat mula kay Gordon ng Bagbag, Novalcihes, Quezon City

Dear Sir Greenfield,

Tapos po ako ng Marine Transportation ang problema masigpag naman po akong mag-aplay sa barko pero hanggang ngayon ay hindi pa rin ako nakakasampa. Gustong-gusto ko pong makapag-abroad para matulungan ko ang aming mga magulang sa probinsya na naghihirap sa kasalukuyan. Ako naman po kalahating taon na dito sa Maynila hanggang ngayon wala pa ring linaw ang pag-aaplay ko. Sa palagay nyo makakasampa pa kaya ako sa barko at kung makakasampa pa, kailan naman kaya ito magaganap? Balak ko ding magnegosyo at magpayaman kapag may puhunan na. Ano po ba ang magandang negosyo at may pag-aasa din kaya kaya akong yumaman? August 14, 1989 ang birthday ko.

Umaasa,

Gordon ng

Quezon City

Solusyon/Analysis:

Palmistry:

Sadyang may malinaw namang Travel Line (Illustration 1-1 arrow 1.) na namataan sa iyong palad. Ibig sabihin hindi ka dapat mawalan ng pag-asa, sa halip magpatuloy ka lang sa pag-aaplay, sapagkat darating at daratig din ang saktong panahong itatala sa iyong kapalaran ang isang mabunga at mabibiyang pangingibang bansa.

Cartomancy:

Eight of Diamonds, Five of Diamonds at Nine of Hearts ang lumabas (Illustration 1.). Ang mga baraha ang nagsasabing matutupad ang iyong pangarap na makasampa sa barko at ang nasabing pagbarko ay nakatakdang mangyari sa taong 2018 sa buwan ng Mayo o kaya’y sa buwan ng Agosto.

Itutuloy…

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.