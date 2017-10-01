Mon Confiado Character Actor For All Seasons; may hiling kay Ate Guy By Jun Nardo Bandera

TAPOS na ang pagkagutom ng character actor na si Mon Confiado na mabigyan ng break sa movie at TV. Mula supporting roles, kontrabida at bida, halos nagawa nang lahat ng Character Actor For All Seasons. Sa ngayon, nandoon pa rin ang gutom niya pero may kinalaman ‘yon sa mga meaty role na gusto niyang gawin kung saan binabago talaga niya ang hitsura at isinasapuso ang character na ginagampanan. “Gutom ako in the sense na may gusto pa akong gawin. Hindi ko kasi inaalam o pinapasok sa utak ko na nagmarka na ako sa showbiz. Hindi ko inaalam kung saang level na ako. Baka masira ‘yun pagkagutom ko. Hindi naman lumaki ang ulo ko. Baka tamarin ako!” pahayag ni Mon na nasa cast ng indie movie na “Those Long Haired Nights (Mga Gabing Kasing-haba Ng Hair Ko)” mula sa Fluid Media Strat House Corporation. Bugaw ang role ni Mon sa movie na mula sa direksyon ni Gerardo Calagui. Magkakaroon ng world premiere sa Busan International Film Festival sa Oct. 12-21, 2017. Tinatalakay nito ang buhay ng mga transgender na nagbebenta ng aliw sa Burgos St., Makati City. Pero kung may pangarap siyang artistang makasama sa movie matapos makasama ang ilang malalaking artista sa showbiz, iyon ay walang iba kungdi si Nora Aunor.

