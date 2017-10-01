Aljur responsableng ama at asawa; tuluy-tuloy ang swerte sa Dos Bandera

IN fairness, mukhang tuluy-tuloy na nga ang swerte ni Aljur sa ABS-CBN. Pagkatapos nga ng kanyang guesting sa number one primetime series na Ang Probinsyano ay heto’t bibida na uli siya sa Wansapanataym, kasama ang dati ring Kapuso na si Louise delos Reyes. Kailangang mas magsipag si Aljur ngayon dahil may anak na sila ni Kylie Padilla. Marami ang natutuwa ngayon sa bagong Kapamilya hunk actor dahil sa pagiging hands-on dad nito sa panganaY nila ni Kylie. Puring-puri nga siya ng mga netizens dahil sa pagtupad niya sa kanyang daddy duties.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.