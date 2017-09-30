Tumbok Karera Tips, September 30, 2017 (@SANTA ANA PARK) By Dodie Gonzalez Bandera

Race 1 : PATOK – (5) Gee’s Prize; TUMBOK – (6) Classic Example; LONGSHOT – (3) Beach Surfer

Race 2 : PATOK – (5) Mount Pulag; TUMBOK – (13) Golden Hands; LONGSHOT – (9) Dream Lover

Race 3 : PATOK – (3) Perfect Stroke; TUMBOK -(7) Wafu The King; LONGSHOT – (6) Eccles Cake

Race 4 : PATOK – (8) Twice As Lucky; TUMBOK – (7) Gensan Special; LONGSHOT – (5) Green Light

Race 5 : PATOK – (7) Oyster Perpetual; TUMBOK – (6) Sir Jeboy; LONGSHOT – (1) Tabing Ilog

Race 6 : PATOK – (4) Wild Find; TUMBOK -(3) Zoom Zoom; LONGSHOT – (2) Love Affair

Race 7 : PATOK – (5) Oh Neng; TUMBOK – (6) Seni Seviyorum; LONGSHOT – (4) Panatag Shoal

Race 8 : PATOK – (7) Grandox; TUMBOK – (5) Champs; LONGSHOT – (6) Windy Star

Race 9 : PATOK – (1) Awat Na Boy; TUMBOK – (8) Mr. Tatler; LONGSHOT – (3) Pure Joy

Race 10 : PATOK – (1) Best Saturday; TUMBOK – (2) Oakhill Princess; LONGSHOT – (6) Just Joe King

Race 11 : PATOK – (7) Dandelion; TUMBOK – (4) Air Supply; LONGSHOT – (3) Papa Joe

