Sigaw ng madlang pipol: Pacquiao lagot ka ngayong kay Jinkee!

SINUPALPAL ni Arzaylea Rodriguez, isang IG star, na siya ang nag-start ng conversation with Sen. Manny Pacquiao.

“He came into my Instagram live very unexpectedly. I definitely didn’t engage in conversation with him first,” sagot ni Arzaylea sa kanyang social media account.

Nauna nang inamin ni Manny na siya nga ang nagpadala ng messages na “Hello!” at “Where are you from?” kay Arzaylea pero sinabi niyang ang IG star ang unang nag-engage ng conversation nila.

Nag-react ang netizens when the issue came out sa isang website.

“Sana nga hindi niya inamin. I don’t like Manny, pero I gave him benefit of the doubt. Inisip ko may social media manager siya who made the mistake.”

“Hindi siya busy no? Ang daming issue sa senado ngayon. May time pa siyang magview ng IG Live? Hahaha!”

“Aba kung magsinungaling ka sana sinigurado mo na di ka mabibisto. Akala Niya siguro di sasagot ang girl. Akala Niya ata lahat ng babae makukuha Niya. Gagaya ka rin kay Mayweather, pa bible effect kapa.”

“Okay na yung una na walang malice yung questions mo sa IG live eh, dinagdagan mo pa ng: she engage in a conversation first. Nabuko ka tuloy.”

“Wait so Manny hardly attends Senate meetings, but he has time to go on Instagram and chat with random people…umm ok.”

“Hahaha!Patay ka kay Jinkee Pacquiao, senador!”