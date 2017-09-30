Lloydie, Ellen nagkasawaan agad; mga litrato sa socmed burado na

THAT is the best way to describe Ellen Adarna and John Lloyd Cruz’s romance.

Binura na kasi nilang dalawa ang romantic photos nila together sa kani-kanilang Instagram account.

Of late, Ellen dropped hints as to what could have transpired between her and John Lloyd with this post, “Immediately leave behind those who use manipulative behaviour to convince you to change or lose your identity.

“You are not putty to be played with or a project to be perfected, but a magnificent and unique manifestation of the universe. You have the right and responsibility to be Yourself.”

So, what happens to John Lloyd’s, “Sobrang baduy neto pero this girl really did something good to my soul. I’ll always be grateful” statement?

“Gumagawa lang ng bagong pag-uusapan beshie. After the infamous JLC vids na pinagpiyestahan. Then the infamous shit pix and sacriligious post na nagtrending din. Tapos yung naging sila na you and me against the world ang drama na pinag-uspan din at medyo lie low na kasi nga natakpan na yung bad publicity ng love angle.

“Kailangan na uli paingayin kasi nga magkakaroon ng separate projects. Kailangan maging good boy image uli si JL. Sigurado magkaka guesting yan, umiiyak iyak at sasabihing natauhan na sya. See, ang mga madaliang relasyon madali din maghiwalay,” ang mahabang post ng isang netizen.