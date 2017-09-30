Mega masama ang loob, di imbitado sa Star Magic Ball

TILA sumama ang loob ni Megastar Sharon Cuneta nang malamang hindi siya invited sa Star Magic Ball this year.

Sa kanyang Instagram account, naglabas ng saloobin ang Megastar tungkol dito. Post niya, “Must be thrilling for everyone invited to the Star Magic Ball as they prepare for it this year! (My invite probably got lost on its way to me? That’s okay. Too late to have a gown made now even if it arrives. Have fun everyone!”

Nabasa naman ito ni Martin Nievera kaya in-invite siya ng Concert King na maging ka-date niya sa event, “Come with me you can be ‘our’ date.”

Ang reply naman ni Mega, “Oh it’s okay shweetert. I have lots of important things to attend to. My babies and I can always hold our own Cinderella ball anywhere we choose to. Would’ve loved to be your ‘date’ but no time to have a gown made na. It’s okay.”

Kung matatandaan, noong 2016 ay imbitado si Sharon sa nasabing event pero nagdesisyon siyang huwag nang pumunta dahil gusto niya munang magpapayat. Sabi pa nga niya sa kanyang post noon, “Sige na.

Next year na lang (nekshyir nat dishyir) ako pupunta. Baka payat na payat na ako noon. Nekshyir na talaga God-willing! Gusto ko mapagkamalang ako ang girlfriend ni Coco (Martin) na di nila kilala kung sino kasi ampayat!”