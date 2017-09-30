Mavy type maktrabaho sina Kathyn at Daniel; Cassy payag kayang maka-loveteam si Darren?

IT was much too fabulous and grand for a media launch.

Inilunsad kasing muli ang matagal na palang CitiDrug—a competitive generic and branded pharmacy with food and bills payment services—at the Marquis Events Place housed at the third level of Park Triangle at the labyrinthine BGC nitong Sabado.

Pero ang mga booth lined up before the entrance sa napakalaking bulwagan filled with sanrekwang mesa were reserved for its valued franchisees.

Incidental lang kung tutuusin ang presence ng media served with food packed in carton boxes and disposable utensils.

Wala ring naka-stand by na waiters to fill the glasses on each table with water. At nang may dumating naman, the refilling took all of eternity.

Buti na lang, the purpose of visit was all worth it. Rarely kasi na makita ng press na in full force ang Legaspi family—composed of Zoren and wife Carmina Villaroel with twins Cassy and Mavy—except in their TV commercials.

Bilang mga bagong ambassadors ng CitiDrug, swak sila sa core values na itinakda ng kumpanya as a caring and nurturing family kung paanong metatag at united din ito.

As a couple though, inamin ni Carmina that she and Zoren also have their share of domestic fights. “Pero hindi na namin ‘yon ibino-broadcast sa social media, ano naman kasi ang pakialam ng buong mundo sa problema naming mag-asawa? What’s important is that nag-uusap agad kami para ayusin kung anuman ‘yon.”

Although wala namang pinatatamaan si Carmina, the person who first came into our mind ay isa ring loaded with commercial endorsements: si Sharon Cuneta whose supposedly private life (and kept strictly private) ay ipino-post niya agad sa soc-med.

And since health care products ang pangunahing commodity ng CitiDrug na isinusulong ng Legaspi family, si Sharon uli ang pumasok sa aming isip sa dami rin ng mga ipino-post niyang reklamo sa katawan.

At ang the height, si Sharon pa rin ang pumasok sa isip namin dahil Cassy’s real name is Cassandra. Eh, si KC Concepcion (or is it Pangilinan already?) was christened Kristina Cassandra.

Meanwhile, inamin naman nina Mavy at Cassy na hindi nila isinasara ang kanilang pintuan sa posibleng pagpasok sa larangan ng pag-arte. In case, mag-showbiz na rin ang kambal, gusto ni Mavy na makatrabaho sina Kathryn Bernardo at Daniel Padilla.

Open naman si Cassy na makasama sa isang project ang inili-link sa kanyang singer na si Darren Espanto na umamin noong crush niya ang anak nina Carmina at Zoren.

q q q

Kumbaga sa frozen desserts, halu-halo lang ang peg ng mga maglalaban-laban sa tumataginting na kalahating milyong pisong jackpot prize sa Celebrity Bluff mamayang gabi.

In tonight’s yet another fun-filled episode kasi ng original Pinoy comedy game show ay magtatagisan ang magkokoponang Sinio at Dello, Lovely Abella at Ashley, at ang mag-inang Jackielou Blanco at Rikki May.

Of the three competing sets, umaasa ang mga manonood how the mother-and-daughter team composed of Jackielou and Rikki May will fare considering the matriarchal status in showbiz. Refreshing breather na makitang muli si JLB putting behind her superb acting skills at the moment.One thing’s for sure,

One thing’s for sure, panalo ang mga Saturday night viewers sa mga kuwelang gimik nina Edu Manzano, Brod Pete at Boobay with Eugene Domingo at the helm.

At the helm daw, o!