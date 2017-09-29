Hiling ng fans: ABS bigyan n’yo na ng serye si Maricel! By Julie Bonifacio Bandera

Hindi binigo ni Diamond Star Maricel Soriano ang kanyang fans na tumutok last Saturday sa Maalaala Mo Kaya. Very refreshing para sa Maricelians na mapanood muli on screen ang kanilang idolo. Kung hindi kami nagkakamali, last time na napanood ng publiko si Marya ay during the 30th Star Awards for TV kung binigyan siya ng lifetime achievement award mula sa Philippine Movie Press Club last year. We heard naging super mapili na si Marya sa mga offer sa kanya. First consideration daw lagi niya ang kwento ng proyekto, then, her role. Hindi raw isyu sa kanya ang talent fee at billing for as long as you will give her a role and story na worth of her pagod and puyat. Anyway, nakasama ni Marya sa kanyang MMK episode ang magaling na aktor na si JC de Vera na gumanap bilang si Jayson na adopted son ng Diamond Star. Ang iba pang nakasama ni Marya sa trending episode niya sa drama anthology ni Charo Santos ay sina Louise Abuel, Raikko Mateo, Lito Pimentel, Michael Roy Jornales, Lui Villaruz, Wynril Banaag, Menggi Cobarrubias at Perry Escano. Ang hiling ng fans ni Maricel, sana raw ay makagawa na siya ng teleserye sa ABS-CBN at patunayan sa buong mundo na siya pa rin ang reyna pagdating sa pagiging bida-kontrabida!

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.