Alden may bagong teleserye na, pero di raw ka-join si Maine

Is Maine Mendoza doomed to OBLIVION?

Now that rumors have it na Alden Richards is out to make another teleserye sans her, it puts her popularity to a test.

Will she wade into oblivion ngayong parang wala siyang solid project? Will she be able to move out of the shadow of Alden and prove to all and sundry na kaya na niyang magsolo?

Nakapagtataka na hindi siya isinama sa isang teleserye na uumpisahan ni Alden. Bakit, wala na bang kumpiyansa sa kanya ang GMA dahil sa kanilang first flopserye? So, where does it leave Maine now ngayong Alden will be paired with a new leading lady? Tiyak na magwawala na naman ang fans ni Maine nito. For sure, bash na kaliwa’t kanan ang aabutin ni Alden at ng GMA.